PAO basketball referendum to take place next week via SMS

The referendum on whether Panathinaikos basketball club will continue to play in the Euroleague competition will take place early next week. The voting procedure was announced by the club’s administration on Wednesday after the disciplinary body of the Euroleague rejected an appeal by owner Dimitris Giannakopoulos for the suspension of his 1-month ban to enter Euroleague matches. The referendum will be held on either Monday or Tuesday via a text (SMS) messages to a 4-digit number which will be announced in the next days.

Panathinaikos fans eligible to have a say in the referendum are those who have been to at least one home court match in the past three years or have had a season ticket over that same period.

All proceeds from sending the messages will be given to the club’s various non-professional teams. The results of the vote will be announced immediately!