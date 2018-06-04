PAO BC owner furious after defeat to Olympiakos threatens players with fine

Owner of Panathinaikos basketball club Dimitris Giannakopoulos is furious after the team’s showing and defeat against arch-rivals Olympiakos in the first match of the best of five series for the Greek finals. The Greens lost at home in front of a packed stadium which is possibly the reason he left the OAKA at the half-time.

The team’s owner threatened his players that he would impose a fine if they lost this year’s title. If the “Greens” manage to regain the home-court advantage the fine will be canceled.