PAO defeat Baskonia (72-70) in Euroleague

Panathinaikos Athens defeated Baskonia Vitoria (72-70) in packed OAKA stadium in round 27 of the Euroleague basketball championship and kept their slim hopes of advancing to the final-8 knockout stage. In an emotional night due to the passing of Thanasis Giannakopoulos at 88, one of the two brothers at the helm of the European powerhouses for many years – his brother Pavlos had also died recently – the Greens managed to scrape through and go to a 14-13 record with Thomas, Kilpatrick and Calathes scoring 16, 14 and 11 points, respectively, while dig man Papagiannis scored another ten with 7 rebounds.