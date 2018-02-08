PAO defeat Baskonia (80-76) for Euroleague

Related
Panathinaikos Athens bounced back after their heavy away loss to Brose Bamberg last week in the Euroleague to beat Spanish Baskonia Vitoria (80-76) at the OAKA stadium in Athens on Thursday night. The Greek champions had Gist and Gabriel as their leading scorers on the night with 15 points each, while captain Nick Calathes had 11 assists! The Greens, who might have possibly played their final match in the Euroleague after the owner’s decision to hold a referendum asking the fans to vote on whether they wanted the team to continue in Europe’s top league, go to a 14-8 record and keep in touch with top 4 in the ladder.