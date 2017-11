Greek basketball champions Panathinaikos managed to edge out Spanish club Real Madrid (82-80) in Athens in round 9 of the Euroleague regular season on Friday night at the OAKA stadium. The win means the Greens go to 6 wins and 3 losses. For the home side shooting guard K. C Rivers had 20 points, while Nick Calathes had 12 and James Gist another 15 points.