In a closely fought match, Greek basketball champions Panathinaikos lost to reigning Euroleague champions Fenerbahce (67-62) in Istanbul Wednesday night. The low-scoring contest saw Fenerbahce’s Thompson lead his team with 14 points, while for the Greens, who drop to a 12 win, 6 loss record, Singleton and Calathes led the scoring with 14 and 13 points, respectively.