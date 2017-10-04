PAO goalie signs with Benfica for 2 million euros

Panathinaikos have agreed on terms with Portuguese club Benfica to sell goalkeeper Andreas Vlachodimos for a reported fee of 2 million euros, according to reports from Portugal. Top Portuguese sports newspaper “A Bola” reports that the 23-year-old goalkeeper has agreed to join the Portuguese side in January after Panathinaikos, who had been in talks with the Portuguese side since summer agreed to sell the player. The Athens-based club is facing an uncertain future after the current club owner announced he would be abandoning the team in the middle of the season. According to Portuguese reports, the player has already signed a 5-year contract with Benfica.