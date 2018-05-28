PAO BC guard Calathes involved in car accident

Panathinaikos BC guard Nick Calathes escaped unscathed when his vehicle was hit by another car in Kifissia, Athens Sunday night. The international player was driving his car with his wife and son on board when an elderly man ran a stop sign and smashed into the side of the car. His family was in shock, but no one was physically injured from the impact. Calathes’s car sustained serious damage, but the player will travel to Thessaloniki to take part in the play-off match against PAOK.