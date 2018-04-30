PAO owner to Euroleague head: “F…CK YOU!”

Panathinaikos basketball owner Dimitris Giannakopoulos did not hold back against Euroleague’s CEO Jordi Bertomeu in a statement he released, Monday, telling the Spanish official to “F…ck You!”.

Giannakopoulos reiterated his threat that the Greek champions would leave the competition, which the Greens have won 6 times (only Real Madrid and CSKA Moscow have won it more). The leaders of PAO used harsh words and profanity against Bertomeu calling the Spaniard “petty”. The owner of PAP has been in a “war” with the Euroleague organisers, claiming the administration has is biased again his team. In the latest incident that led to the statement, the Euroleague laid down a new disciplinary penalty against Giannakopoulos.

The full statement is as follows:

“At a moment when we are constantly receiving countless of condolences and support messages for the loss of Kostas Giannakopoulos, one of the ‘cornerstones’ of our Panathinaikos, at a moment our family is in deep mourning, you once again prove how petty you are.

Of course, you’ve proven it many times in the past. When I defended my children against some people who swore and cursed against them. Or when you distributed my photo in EuroLeague arenas, as if I was a wanted murderer. And now, at a moment when my family is mourning, you simply continue your efforts to exterminate Panathinaikos and me personally.

“Enough is enough. The only thing I have to say to you is “F…CK YOU”. That’s all. You don’t deserve anything else.

I’m making it clear: If this summer the EuroLeague members don’t decide that a man who doesn’t respect institutions like family and who doesn’t even respect another person’s mourning, can’t be sitting at the same table with us, let alone governing the competition, Panathinaikos must not and will not have a place in this parody.

Sports rely on human beings. You don’t remind me of a human at all any more.”