PAO defeat Olympiakos (66-51) to win title

In a match marred by the temporary interruption 1.56′ before the end when a flare struck the visitors bench, Panathinaikos defeated Olympiakos (66-51) and are celebrating their 35th league title. Panathinaikos won the best of five series after breaking the home advantage in the fifth and final game. The greens dominated in the second and third quarter building a 20-point lead. Playmaker Nick Calathes being instrumental once more, as the greens had over 14 assists. The reds appeared tired with point guard Vassilis Spanoulis failing to have an impact on the match.