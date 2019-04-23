PAOK fan proposes to his girlfriend amid celebrations in Thessaloniki (video)

PAOK fans might have waited for 34 years to win the Greek league, but this young lady, fortunately for her, did not have to wait so long for her partner to pop the big question.

Amid wild celebrations throughout the city of Thessaloniki following the club’s conquest of the Greek Super League on Sunday night, one fan thought it would be the perfect moment to spring the big surprise on his girlfriend.

The video, which went viral, shows the PAOK fan drop to his knee presenting a ring to his girlfriend outside the city’s famous landmark, the White Tower, amid flares and fireworks.

May they live long and happy together…