PAOK Thessaloniki have secured a berth in the UEFA Champions League play-off round after defeating Portuguese giants Benfica in Thessaloniki 2-0 on Tuesday night at the Toumba stadium in the 3rd qualifying round.

The two goals that secured victory were scored in the second half (63′ Vertonghen OG, 75′ Zivkovic). Benfica cut the deficit in half in added time with a Silva goal. The Greek team will face FC Krasnodar from Russia for a spot in the group stage of Europe’s top club competition.