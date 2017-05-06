PAOK lift Greek Cup after beating AEK in final (2-1) (goals-photos)!

PAOK Thessaloniki are celebrating their 5th Greek Cup trophy after triumphing over their Athenian rivals AEK Athens (2-1) in the Greek FA Cup final. The black and whites have clinched one of the two major trophies after 17 years when they had last won the Greek Cup in 2003. Pedro Henrique scored the decider in the 81st minute to send the PAOK fans to the heavens. AEK are disputing the second goal, claiming the scorer was in an offside position, and the TV replay seems to vindicate their protests.

Diego Biseswar had opened the score for PAOK (24’) with Lazaros Christodoulopoulos bringing the two teams level after 2 minutes.

The winning goal