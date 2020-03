PAOK Thessaloniki was penalised with the deduction of 7 points in the current Greek Super League ladder, and Xanthi with a 12-point deduction, according to a ruling by the First Instance Single-Member Disciplinary body on Thursday. The clubs were penalised for violating the multi-ownership regulation, as the disciplinary court found common ownership between PAOK and Xanthi. had judged the two clubs had case, according to a ruling by the sports judge announced Thursday morning.