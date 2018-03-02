PAOK Thessaloniki fans march on SYRIZA offices in protest of possible punishment of club (photos-videos)

PAOK, who are top of the table could have points taken off

PAOK Thessaloniki fans marched in the city on Friday, protesting against the prospect of their team being penalised with the deduction of points due to the injury of Olympiakos coach Oscar Garcia on Sunday, which resulted in the cancellation of the scheduled Greek Super League football match between the two teams in Thessaloniki.

The fans started their march outside the Macedonia-Thrace Ministry holding torches before arriving at the headquarters of SYRIZA while chanting slogans against Athens, Piraeus, and Olympiakos. Strong police forces had been deployed in front of the SYRIZA offices.