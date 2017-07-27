PAOK was saved by the bell – Olimpik Donetsk vs PAOK 1-1

The “multinational” PAOK, with eleven foreigners from ten different nationalities(!), didn’t look alive against Olimpik Donetsk in Kiev. The result, however, is the only positive thing out of this game. PAOK managed to leave Kiev with a 1-1 result which gives to the Thessaloniki team some hope to qualify for the Euroleague playoffs in the next game.

However, the team could not hide its weaknesses.

In the first official match of the new season in Kiev there appeared to be a team without creativity and without imagination.

Olimpik scored first on the 48′ for the 1-0 and the unpredictable Pedro Enrique had to come from the bench to save PAOK literally on the 59′ with a wonderful goal for the 1-1.

We will have to see wait and see how much PAOK can improve until the next game.