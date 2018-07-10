Ioannis Papapetrou close to signing with Panathinaikos

Panathinaikos basketball club is very close to signing Ioannis Papapetrou, the forward of archrivals Olympiakos. The deal could be completed as early today, as the agent of the 24-year-old Greek international will meet with the owner of the Greens to take care of the final details.

Papapetrou will reportedly sign a three-year contract and receive 2.25 million euros. The player turned down an offer from Olympiakos as he seemed dissatisfied with the role he would have in the new season demanding more playing time. Papapetrou talked with Pana coach Xavi Pascual and was promised a more playing time and a better role on his new team.