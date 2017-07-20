Paphos facing big drought threat

Residents in Paphos face the possibility of severe water shortages if there is little rain this winter as plans to construct a new desalination plant for the district continue to move at a sluggish pace.

Unexpected ‘technical difficulties’ have delayed the invitation of tenders for the creation of the new plant in Kouklia leaving the district at the mercy of Mother Nature.

Paphos will go thirsty if it doesn’t rain this coming winter while 2019 will be extremely difficult and the district’s water needs will only be met with strict water restrictions.

The delays will affect the entire process which foresaw a contractor ready to start in 2018. It is now expected that the services will only be in a position to invite for tenders at that time.

If immediate solutions are not found, the delays will surpass the six months which means that the desalination plant will only be operational in the winter of 2019 leaving the district in dire straits.

Sources have indicated that it is possible for the problems to be circumvented due to political will and due to the seriousness of the situation is sure to involve everybody involved to settle the matter and to circumvent time-consuming procedures.

An existing temporary desalination plant was licenced to operate until November 2013 and dismantling started in April after much delay and had drawn strong criticism from locals and farmer’s organisations in the area.

Source