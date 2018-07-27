Paraguay’s Minister and Deputy Minister of Agriculture killed in plane crash

Paraguay Agriculture Minister Luis Gneiting and three others died when the twin-engine aeroplane carrying them to the capital Asuncion crashed into a wetland on Wednesday night, an official told reporters on Thursday.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the deaths of four people on a flight that had an accident,” said Joaquin Roa, the head of the National Emergency Secretariat, adding that emergency workers were currently trying to recover the bodies and that the aircraft was “totally disintegrated.”

A search and rescue team located the small aircraft on Thursday morning six kilometres (3.73 miles) from the airport in the southern city of Ayolas, where the plane took off, Luis Aguirre, head of the National Civil Aviation Directorate told Reuters.

source: reuters