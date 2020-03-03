Paris SMT World Tourism Expo called off due to coronavirus

After the International Tourism Fair of Berlin was cancelled, organisers of the Paris World Tourism Fair (SMT) also decided to call off the event, scheduled to be held from March12 to 15, for safety reasons due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision was taken after the French government banned the gathering of than 5,000 people in a confined space, which was recently implemented as a measure to deal with the deadly virus.

According to the organisers, the news was unexpected. In particular, in a statement, the management of the World Tourism Fair (SMT) said: “We know that exhibitors devote a lot of time, resources and effort to attending our events, and we regret that we cannot hold our event on scheduled dates. We do not take this decision lightly, given that we are aware of the financial implications for professional tourism exhibitors, in this already complicated period for the sector. However, we must respect the recommendations and precautions of the authorities in the name of public health and safety. ”

In addition, management indicated that it would contact each exhibitor to study the consequences of this cancellation.

