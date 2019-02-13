Parliamentary debate on Constitutional reforms in progress (watch live)

The proposals include the direct vote of the President from the public

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras is addressing the Parliament plenum in the debate for the Constitutional reforms put forward by SYRIZA.

“The Constitution is the central text – the nuclear law enshrining popular sovereignty and constitutionalism. The Rule of Law and Social Solidarity. Its reform is, therefore, a top institutional process of the parliamentary process”, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said in his speech to the House.

The proposals tabled by SYRIZA include among things:

-The direct election of the President of the Republic by the people, as long as efforts have been made to secure 180 votes in seven successive votes.

-Ensuring a constructive vote when initiating a vote of no confidence.

-The decoupling of the process of electing the President of the Republic from the dissolution of the House.