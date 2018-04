Related

Greek civil protection authorities on Friday declared a state of emergency in areas within in the municipalities of Alexandroupolis, Soufli, Didimoticho and Orestiada, due to flooding caused by rising water levels in the Evros River.

The measure goes into effect from the first day that the disaster began, on March 20, and will last for two months until May 21.

Source: thegreekobserver