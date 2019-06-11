Passenger opens plane emergency exit, mistaking it for the toilet

A passenger on a UK-Pakistan flight at Manchester Airport caused severe delays after opening the emergency exit door in an attempt to reach the bathroom while the plane was still on the ground.
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight 702 was due to fly from Manchester, UK, to Islamabad, Pakistan, on Friday but suffered a delay of seven hours, according to the airline.
Forty passengers were offloaded following the incident, during which “the exit slide deployed automatically,” PIA said in a statement.
A spokesman for the airline told CNN the passenger had opened the door thinking it was the bathroom, but all passengers were safe.
Manchester Airport declined to comment on Friday night’s incident.
