Passenger ships’ departure time change due to traffic jams after the earthquake

Passengers should contact either the company they are traveling with or the port office to get informed

People went out on the streets & many left earlier from their jobs, causing a chaotic situation in the streets of Athens and Piraeus.

That, combined with the fact that we are in the midst of a big summer outing, made things worst.

The conditions on the streets were dramatic with the vehicles practically not moving.

Many of the drivers were heading to the port of Piraeus and Rafina.

This situation brings changes to the departure time of the ships from the port of Piraeus, so that the passengers will not miss their ships.

More specifically, there will be a delay of 1-2 hours.

