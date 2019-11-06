Passenger traffic at the Athens International Airport up by 6.3% in 10-month period

In the first 10 months of the year, traffic at the airport amounted to 22.27 million passengers

Passenger traffic at the Athens International Airport “Eleftherios Venizelos” went up in January – October, increasing by 6.3% compared to the same period in 2018.

In the first 10 months of the year, traffic at the airport amounted to 22.27 million passengers, with both domestic and foreign traffic increasing by 1.3% and 8.6%, respectively.

In October, the airport saw a 4.3% increase, with the number of passengers reaching 2.3 million, 1.63 million of which were foreigners, an increase of 7.2%.

Domestic traffic continued to decline for the fourth consecutive month compared to the corresponding month last year, ie 669,000 passengers, down 2.2% (from 684,924 passengers).

The number of flights in the 10-month period stood at 196,665, up 4.7%. Both domestic and foreign flights were up 6% and 3.7% respectively.