Passenger traffic up by 7.6% at Athens International Airport for June

Passenger traffic at the Athens International Airport of Eleftherios Venizelos recorded a 7.6% rise for the month of June reaching 2.6 million people, according to preliminary statistics.

The number of domestic passengers showed a slight rise, while international passengers increased substantially by 10.3%.

Overall, in the first six months of the year, the airport’s traffic amounted to 11.26 million passengers, an increase of 7.7%.