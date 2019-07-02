Passenger traffic up by 7.6% at Athens International Airport for June

Passenger traffic at the Athens International Airport of Eleftherios Venizelos recorded a 7.6% rise for the month of June reaching 2.6 million people, according to preliminary statistics.
The number of domestic passengers showed a slight rise, while international passengers increased substantially by 10.3%.
Overall, in the first six months of the year, the airport’s traffic amounted to 11.26 million passengers, an increase of 7.7%.
