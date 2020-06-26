Passengers miraculously survive after their car is crushed between two trucks (video)

An incredible video from China shows two passengers exiting a car unscathed after their vehicle was crushed between a truck and a parked concrete mixer.

The accident took place in southeastern China, in the province of Fujian, and as you can see in the video below, a large truck crashes into a Honda Jazz and then squashes it on a concrete truck at the traffic light.

According to local media, the driver and co-driver survived, and their condition remains stable. In any case, the fact that they escaped alive from this accident is truly a miracle.