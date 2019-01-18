Passengers restrain “abusive & wild” man on tourist flight from Thailand to Russia (photos)

Witnesses said the abusive passenger had been drinking whisky from a bottle

A drunk and abusive passenger was “neutralized” by fellow holidaymakers in a dramatic mid-air intervention.

Tourists leaped into action when the man “swore and attacked”travelers seated near him on the A320 flight from Bangkok in Thailand to Russia.

The man, 26, was punched and finally subdued by fellow passengers who used belts and tape to restrain him.

They acted after the crew could not stop him — and the pilot warned he was ready to make an emergency landing in China or Mongolia.

The S7 plane was flying 158 people from Bangkok to Russia’s third largest city, Novosibirsk. Witnesses said the abusive passenger had been drinking whisky from a bottle and started “offensive and threatening behaviour” three hours into the seven-hour 45 minute flight.

