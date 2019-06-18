Pat Shanahan out as Pentagon chief after domestic abuse allegations

Secretary of the Army Mark Esper will be taking his place as acting secretary

President Trump announced that acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan has withdrawn himself from consideration to lead the Pentagon.

Secretary of the Army Mark Esper will be taking his place as acting secretary.

The announcement came after details were published of a 2010 violent domestic dispute with his then-wife Kimberley Jordinson that was investigated by the FBI for his background check.

Shanahan and Jordinson both claimed to the police in 2010 that they had been punched by the other. Shanahan has said he “never laid a hand on” her. In a 2011 incident, his son, then aged 17, was alleged to have beaten Shanahan’s ex-wife with a baseball bat.

“Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan, who has done a wonderful job, has decided not to go forward with his confirmation process so that he can devote more time to his family,” Trump said via Twitter.

