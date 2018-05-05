Patriarch Bartholomew: Erdogan promised Theological School of Halki will soon reopen (video)

The time when the Halki Theological School will be reopened is near, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew said during his meeting with a delegation of the AHEPA Hellenic Association. During the meeting, special mention was made of the intensive efforts on the part of the US Senate to reopen the Theological School.

The Supreme President Carl R. Hollister lead the AHEPA delegation and presented Metropolitan Elpidophoros, dean of the Theological School of Halki with a $5,000 donation.

The Patriarch expressed his gratitude towards AHEPA, while he revealed that during his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Melvet Cavusoglu last Tuesday, both assured him that the School would soon reopen. “We are optimistic”, said Bartholomew.