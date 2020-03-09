“Patriarchy Virus”: Topless protesters chased in Paris (warning: explicit video)

Women’s rights campaigners armed with rubber gloves, purple smoke, and exposed breasts went out to symbolically cleanse Paris’ streets of the ‘patriarchy virus’, but local cops chased them away.
The performance, by the activist group Femen, was timed to coincide with International Women’s Day on Sunday. Some 40 protesters wearing plastic coveralls, rubber gloves, and protective glasses – but nothing on their chests bar slogans, as is their shtick – invaded Paris’ Place de la Concorde.
source rt.com