Patrick Schwarzenegger reveals how his dad got him to stop smoking weed 4 years ago

Patrick Schwarzenegger hasn’t smoked weed in years.
The 25-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal how his famous dad encouraged him to stop smoking weed.
“FUN STORY: Few years ago (4 exactly) showed up lil high to Easter brunch… classic. My old man asked why… said ‘I dunno makes thing more fun.'” Patrick wrote alongside a selfie where he’s giving the peace sign. “He replied how much more fun do you need to have, life is so good. I’m high on life. I never want anything that would take me out of my current life. Being high on life is better then anything else.”
