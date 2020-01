She knows her game!

Bianca Gascoigne, daughter of football legend Paul Gascoigne and the ex-girlfriend of football player Jamie O’Hara, is quite famous in the UK for her vibrant lifestyle and sexy provocative character.

Bianca, provokes the male audience through social media her male audience.

Recently, the 30-year-old went to the sea, put her leopard bikini and just canoed in front of the cameras.

(Click to enlarge)