Paul Raymond, UFO keyboardist & guitarist, dies

Paul Raymond, the keyboardist and guitarist from UFO who also did stints in Savoy Brown and the Michael Schenker Group, has died only a few days after the band concluded a tour. He was 73.

The news was broken this morning (April 13) on his Facebook page. “Hi to all the fans and people who knew Paul! This is Sandra, Paul’s life partner speaking,” she wrote. “With a desperate and broken heart, fully in tears and pains that feel like they will kill me I have to tell you that my most beautiful and beloved darling Paul Raymond has passed away today. The doctors were trying to reanimate him and with success at first but then his system shot down again and there was nothing more they could do for him, he died of a heart attack. He absolutely enjoyed the last couple of weeks touring with UFO in the U.K. & Ireland and he was looking forward to the rest of this year’s tour”.

She included a photo that was taken earlier this week when they checked out of their hotel after the last date of the tour before returning to their home in Germany. Sandra concluded the post by saying, “I will always love him and I hope he will rest in peace until I’ll see him again on the other side!!! I love you so much Paul Sandra.”

