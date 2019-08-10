Pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein dies in apparent suicide

Epstein was arrested on July 6 amid allegations that he sexually abused dozens of young girls

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has killed himself in a New York prison while awaiting trial for sex trafficking and conspiracy, according to breaking reports.

Multiple law enforcement officials confirm Epstein, 66, committed suicide, according to ABC News. The NY Post reports that a man resembling the billionaire financer was removed from the Manhattan Correctional Center on a gurney early Saturday morning.

News of Epstein’s suicide comes a day after a federal appeals court ordered the unsealing of 2,000 documents related to a 2015 defamation case against his ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

In the trove of documents, Virginia Giuffre claimed Maxwell not only forced her to have sex with her and Epstein, but accused the couple of trafficking her to several influential figures. Giuffre alleged she was made to have sex with Britain’s Prince Andrew, financer Glenn Dubin, late MIT scientist Marvin Minsky, and MC2 Model Management co-founder Jean Luc-Brunel.

Epstein was arrested on July 6 amid allegations that he sexually abused dozens of young girls between 2002 and 2005. He pleaded not guilty and faced 45 years behind bars if convicted.

source crimonline.com