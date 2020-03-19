“People coughing all over each other”: US Navy sailors are reportedly being packed into close quarters aboard ships

A sailor aboard a US Navy warship in San Diego, California, is presumed to have contracted novel coronavirus, the military announced on Sunday; however, the subsequent steps officials took to address concerns was scrutinized by fellow service members.

The morning after the Navy announced that a sailor aboard the USS Boxer tested “presumptive positive” for the coronavirus, the first such case aboard a Navy vessel, military leaders ordered around 80 crew members into a tight room for a roughly 30-minute meeting, according to a ProPublica report.

Read Also:

Coronavirus lockdown: No flights to & from Greece starting from Sunday

The meeting in the amphibious assault ship’s wardroom consisted of a briefing on the situation and the importance of exercising “social distancing,” a term used to refer to separating oneself from others in order to prevent the spread of the disease that can be spread through coughing, an unnamed sailor said to ProPublica.

The scene appeared contrary to the guidance given by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which recommends keeping six to 10 feet of distance from others.

Read more: yahoo