People have gathered at the Polytechnic – They protest against the cancellation of the events

The atmosphere at the Polytechnic in Patision Street. is electrified.

On Friday morning about 50 young people gathered in the courtyard of the historic building, at the main entrance.

The gathered people react to the decision for the cancellation of the events and the course for the Polytechnic.

Anti-riot police forces have been deployed in Patision, while Stournari Streets is closed.

They write on their banners, “there is no life and health without freedom”.

In the informative brochure that they published on a well-known anarchist website, they sign as “Students, employees, unemployed, activists”.

As they state in their text, the reason for their action is aimed at an open polytechnic where “the three-day commemorative events will take place”.

They also add that “the reason we entered the Polytechnic today was because we knew that from tomorrow the school would go into lockout and that the realization of the forbidden three days celebration would be impossible”.