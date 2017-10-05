Petit Paris d’Athenes 2017

Music, visual arts and photography exhibitions, street art, theatre and variété, street performances and performing arts, lectures, “tables rondes” and “rendez-vous sociaux”, educational programs, pétanque and other games will be hosted by the 5th edition of the festival Petit Paris d’Athènes, in Athens’ city center, from October 5, 2017 to October 17, 2017.

This year’s central axis is «Women in Europe» («La femme en Europe»). One of the most troubling issues of our time is the role of women in Europe’s present and future society. The turbulent climate nurtured by the economic and social crisis is threatening to derail a previously well-established course in which women have been taking agency in all aspects of public life. Once again, the duty befalls on art to light the way being the mean for freedom of thought and speech through the ages. Any woman born in, or arriving at Europe has the right to create and express herself, perhaps more in here than anywhere else. We invite men and women alike to «defend» that right by producing art centered around our year’s theme.