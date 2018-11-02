Petrounias wins Gold for the third time in a row! (video-photos) (Upd.)

Undefeated for 2,5 years – He is scheduled for an operation on his shoulder on Monday morning!

The Greek “Lord of the Rings” Lefteris Petrounias won the gold medal in the men’ rings competition at the World Gymnastics Championships in Doha.

Although Petrounias was injured, he managed to win the 11th Greek medal in an international gymnastics competition.

It should be mentioned that it is his third gold medal the World Championships, surpassing Vlasis Maras, who has won two gold medals and one bronze in international gymnastics competitions overall.

Petrounias commented: “What happened is ceazy. I am going to be have an operation on Monday morning! … Before the final, I said that ‘it’s the last time I’ve got this pain on my left shoulder, so I’ll enjoy the game’, which I did! I’m a little afraid of the surgery because I have not had a surgery on my shoulder before, but I’m looking forward to it because I’ve been carrying this pain there for ten months and I can not stand it anymore…”

Watch Petrounias gold winning effort: