Petsas: “We are entering the most crucial phase of the battle against the coronavirus”

We are entering the most crucial phase in the battle against the coronavirus, said government spokesperson Stelios Petsas at a press briefing on Thursday.

On all fronts, Greece is doing better than other countries but this does not, however, permit complacency, he added.

Petsas welcomed the fact that the vast majority of Greeks were complying with the instructions to stay home but noted that, unfortunately, a few were abusing the leeway given under the restrictions.

He also said that this year, Greeks will be spending Easter at home, staying away from villages and rural areas to protect “all of our lives and those of our loved ones.”

Commenting on the Holy Synod’s decision for “closed-door” services without a congregation, he called it responsible and reasonable.

Source: amna