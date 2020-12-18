Phone fell from an airplane window, did not break & recorded the fall (video)

Now with technology constantly evolving, new devices are more fragile. Or maybe not?

How often have we heard people saying how “durable” mobile phones used to be, such as e.g. the Nokia 3210, that no matter clumsy you were with it, it just wouldn’t break.

A mobile phone fell from an airplane window in Brazil and did not break!

In fact, when it was later tracked down via GPS, it had only a few scratches and -listen to this- it had also recorded the fall.

According to Brazil’s G1 news agency, director Ernesto Galiotto had flown over a beach in Cabo Frio, Rio de Janeiro, for one of his works. He used his iPhone 6s to take pictures of a small window next to his seat, holding it carefully with both hands.

However, when he grabbed it with one hand to show something to the pilot, strong winds hit the phone and threw it into the air.

The video was shared on YouTube, with a caption explaining: “During a flight over Praia do Peró in Cabo Frio / RJ, environmentalist Ernesto Galiotto’s mobile phone fell out of a window and filmed the entire fall. The most interesting thing is that it wasn’t until the next day, almost 12 hours later, that it was found thanks to the GPS service”.

