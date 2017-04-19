Photo exhibition “The Cathedral Church of Stockholm” by photographer Mr. George Vasiliou

The exhibition marks the start of a fundraising campaign for the internal restoration of the St. George Cathedral in Stockholm

His Eminence Metropolitan Cleopas of Sweden and All Scandinavia invites everyone interested to attend a photo exhibition by photographer Mr. George Vasiliou, entitled The Cathedral Church of Stockholm, which will be presented at the St. George Cathedral reception hall on Sunday, April 23, 2017.

The theme of this exhibition covers a wide span of activities, persons, and ministries, including the holy sacraments and services, chanter’s stand, church and cultural events, prelates and other visitors, politicians, church architecture, volunteerism and stewardship, and church attendance and the youth in an artistic approach that focuses on quality of expression over quantity.

The exhibition marks the start of a fundraising campaign whose proceeds will benefit the internal restoration of the St. George Cathedral in Stockholm. This event was chosen as the most appropriate starting point for this historic initiative, in light of the fact that it coincides with the feast of St. George the Great Martyr. The present renovation campaign represents the first of its kind in terms of project size and breadth since the construction of the church.

Exhibition Hours

Opening: Sunday, April 23, 2017, 12:00′ noon

Daily 09:30′ – 16:30′