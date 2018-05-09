Photos from official dinner for Prince Charles and Camilla at Presidential palace (photos)

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla are the honourary guests at the official dinner underway held by the President of the Hellenic Republic, Prokopis Pavlopoulos at the Presidential Palace.

Among the list of guests and dignitaries invited at the dinner were Greek PM Alexis Tsipras and his wife Peristera Baziana and the leader of major opposition party New Democracy, Kyriakos Mitsotakis with his wife Maeva, the Archbishop of Athens Ieronymos, as well as guests from the business world. The dinner menu consisted of traditional Greek foods, including 3 plates of fish, dressed with Mediterranean spices and pecan pie.