Piers Morgan kisses Peter Andre on lips on live TV! (video)

Piers Morgan stunned Good Morning Britain viewers on Wednesday, as he shared a cheeky smooch with Peter Andre following a debate over whether children should kiss their parents on the lips.

The 53-year-old breakfast presenter had engaged in a fiery debate with the 45-year-old father-of-four over the gesture, with the latter insisting that it was just a ‘show of affection.’



It came after David Beckham sparked a mass debate over the subject by posting an Instagram snap of his seven-year-old daughter kissing him on the lips, leading to a flurry of comments from trolls claiming such a gesture was ‘wrong.’

The duo both put across their views whether they felt it was appropriate for a parent to kiss their child on the lips, with Piers insisting it ‘weirded him out’ to see such a show of affection.

source: dailymail.co.uk