Piraeus: Men of the Hellenic NAVY’s SEAL unit honored the tradition & dove for the Holy Cross (PHOTO)

They dove into the freezing cold water once again

Piraeus is the epicenter of the great Epiphany feast in Greece.

The Greek President, Prokopis Pavlopoulos was there, who was received by the mayor of Piraeus Giannis Motheris with the government being represented by Olga Gerovassili and the main opposition by Kostis Hatzidakis.

Prior to the Baptism ceremony, praise was held in the temple of Aghia Triodos and then the procession moved to the platform, in front of the church of Saint Spyridon.

The tradition was kept by this time by the men of the Hellenic Navy’s SEAL unit, who dove into the freezing cold water to get the Holy Cross as it happens every year in every part of the country.