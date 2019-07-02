Piraeus Port gets top prize as best cruise port in East Med

The Port of Piraeus picked up the top award for the best cruise port in the Eastern Mediterranean region by MedCruise at an event held in Genoa.

The prize was received by the Strategic Planning & Marketing Manager of OLP SA Ms. Theodora Riga.

The Mare Nostrum Awards were launched for the first time this year, with cruise companies and journalists casting their votes for this category. The jury also includes experts and cruise professionals.

MedCruise aims to promote the cruise industry in the Mediterranean, Black Sea, Adriatic Sea, Red Sea, and Near Atlantic. Established in Rome in 1996, MedCruise membership spreads today in 21 countries and 3 different continents representing more than 130 ports and 30 cruise-related-companies and associations.

According to statistics for the first five months of 2019, the cruise sector for Piraeus port increased by about 14% compared to 2018, while homeporting (arrivals and departures from the port of Piraeus) which is a strategic target of PPA’s Management.

The Chief Executive Officer of PPA SA Capt. Fu Chengqiu said: “Piraeus is a modern and safe harbor and offers quality services according to the international ISO standards. The major project of the Southern Expansion whose contest is underway will further strengthen Piraeus’ position as a major homeport port of the Mediterranean. “