Plane breaks into pieces in Turkey (videos)

There are no reports of any casualties

A plane in Turkey has reportedly skidded off a runway in Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport and broken into three pieces.

There is no information on any casualties in the accident. According to reports, the 737 Boeing aircraft travelled from the city of Izmir and was carrying 177 passengers.

The passengers on board are reportedly all safe, as they had exited the aircraft before it went up in flames.

Videos show the plane overrunning the runway.

Turkish media report that the botched landing caused damage to the aircraft’s fuselage. The fuselage appears to have broken into three pieces.

