Plane crashes into pool killing three! (video)

Three people have been killed after a light plane crashed into a suburban backyard pool near Sao Paulo in Brazil.

Video of the aftermath of the fatal accident shows the Beechcraft plane nose-first in a tiny backyard, with one wing inside the pool.

Local media reported the airplane fell on approach to the airport, some 300 metres away.

Authorities are still trying to piece together what caused the crash.

All three passengers on board the aircraft died. No injuries were reported on the ground but the house was damaged.