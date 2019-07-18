Plane to Thessaloniki struck by lightning in mid-air

Passengers on-board a flight to Thessaloniki via Pafos lived through a horrifying experience when their commercial plane was hit by lightning.

Ryanair’s passenger aircraft was struck by lightning in mid-air en route to Thessaloniki from Riga in Lithuania via Pafos on Tuesday evening.

According to information, the plane that was flying from Riga to Paphos on Tuesday evening, and then on to Thessaloniki, was it suddenly hit by a lightning bolt, causing it to sustain some damage.

The aircraft was diverted back to Pafos airport. Passengers boarded another airplane on Wednesday afternoon which carried them to their final destination at “Macedonia” airport in Thessaloniki.

No passengers were injured during the incident.