Planet Jupiter’s recently discovered moons receive Ancient Greek names

“There are many rules when it comes to how we name moons”

Researchers from the Carnegie Institution for Science announced last year that they had found twelve new moons orbiting Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, according to greekreporter.com.

This new discovery has brought the total number of moons orbiting around the planet of Jupiter to an impressive seventy-nine.

The names which were bestowed on five of the twelve new moons originated from a contest run by the Carnegie Institution for Science, an organization for scientific discovery, with the approval of the International Astronomical Union (IAU), the official arbiter of astronomical names.

The names were announced on August 26th.

The IAU traditionally gives temporary names to planets and moons which have been recently discovered and subsequently announces a process for the assignment of permanent names.

Recently, the public has had the opportunity to contribute name ideas by taking part in naming contests.

